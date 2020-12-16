Pima County Health Director diagnosed with COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 11 employees at the Pima Health Department have tested positive for COVID-19, including Dr. Theresa Cullen, who was diagnosed with symptoms on Tuesday.
“She is doing well,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the Chief Medical Officer for Pima County. “She got non-specific cold like symptoms, a little hoarseness, some respiratory symptoms.”
Contact tracers are now working to determine where she and the others may have been exposed.
“We are bending over backwards making it as easy as possible,” Garcia said. “We are sending texts, we are leaving voice mails and we are doing this short of harassing individuals to get them to share some of that information.”
All the workers at the county health building on East Ajo Way are being tested and are being moved to an alternate location or working from home.
“This is a critical situation but please be assured that we are not skipping a beat with regards to the pandemic response,” he said.
The building was the site of a protest on Dec. 10th, with several dozen protestors who were not wearing a mask, breeching the security and interacting with several employees.
60 county employees have tested positive in the past two weeks.
According to statistics released by the department, through contact tracing, county health interviewed 3,273 people who have tested positive.
61% of those said they had been at work before contracting the virus, 26% said they had been to a restaurant or bar and 15% said they had attended a large gathering such as a party or religious service.
With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, health officials are urging people to stay home and avoid large gatherings.
“To de-populate our buildings as much as possible while still being able to deliver the services needed during this period of time,” he said.
Every department has been ordered to determine who is and who is not essential at this time and submit a plan going forward.
Those plans should be finalized by the weekend.
