Police searching for missing man from Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for public assistance in the search for a missing adult male from the Chandler area.
71-year-old Arlen Scott Killius normally leaves his residence at 2207 W. Chilton St. at about 3:30 a.m. to go fishing or visit friends at Kiawani’s Park in Tempe, or Desert Breeze Park in Chandler. Authorities say he normally arrives home by 7:30 a.m. before his wife goes to work.
On Thursday, Dec. 16th at about 10:40 a.m., his wife reported that he had not returned home.
Killius takes medication for mild memory loss and he does not own a cell phone.
A view of his credit card statement showed he made a purchase at a gas station in Tempe at about 4:30 a.m. Then at about 4:50 p.m., his credit card was charged in Nogales.
According to US Border Patrol in Nogales, Killius’ vehicle did not pass through the border.
This is unusual behavior for Killius, according to his wife. He does not have previous history of being a missing person.
If anyone has any information on Mr. Killius, please contact the Chandler Police Department immediately at (480) 782-4130.
Mr. Killius is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen sporting a white T-shirt, blue jeans, gym shoes and a blue windbreaker jacket.
He is driving a white 2002 Honda Civic with Arizona license plates reading: 810KDH
