Two United States Penitentiary Tucson inmates die following COVID-19 complications

Drake was a 73-year-old man who was sentenced in the Western District of Michigan to a 300-month sentence for Transporting a Minor in Interstate Commerce with Intent to Engage in Sexual Activity; Using a Facility or Means of Interstate Commerce to Entice a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity; Felon in Possession of Firearms; and Transportation of Stolen Firearms. He had been in custody at USP Tucson since June 27, 2019.