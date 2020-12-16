Two United States Penitentiary Tucson inmates die following COVID-19 complications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two United States Penitentiary Tucson inmates have reportedly died following health complications due to COVID-19.
On Thursday, November 5, 2020, inmate Anthony Casso tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in medical isolation at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Tucson. Institution medical staff provided treatment and monitored his condition.
On Monday, November 9, 2020, he was transported to a local hospital due to respiratory distress. On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Casso, who officials say had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased by hospital medical staff.
Casso was a 78-year-old man who was sentenced in the Eastern District of New York to a Life sentence for Racketeering, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Murder, Conspiracy to Bribe Union Leaders, Conspiracy to Bribe Labor Unions, Conspiracy to Commit Extortion, and Conspiracy to Commit Income Tax Evasion. He had been in custody at USP Tucson since March 25, 2020.
On Monday, November 23, 2020, officials say inmate Terry Drake tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in medical isolation at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Tucson. Institution medical staff provided treatment and monitored his condition.
On Thursday, November 26, 2020, he was transported to a local hospital due to respiratory distress. On Monday, December 7, 2020, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Drake, who officials say had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased by hospital medical staff.
Drake was a 73-year-old man who was sentenced in the Western District of Michigan to a 300-month sentence for Transporting a Minor in Interstate Commerce with Intent to Engage in Sexual Activity; Using a Facility or Means of Interstate Commerce to Entice a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity; Felon in Possession of Firearms; and Transportation of Stolen Firearms. He had been in custody at USP Tucson since June 27, 2019.
USP Tucson is a high security facility that currently houses 1,340 inmates.
The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.
Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.
