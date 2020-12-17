Couples continue to postpone, reshape weddings amid pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, the pandemic shook the wedding industry and forced many couples to postpone or reshape their special day.
“A lot of people who were supposed to get married in the spring, postponing to the fall with the hopes things were going to get better. And they were quick to realize that was not the case,” said Mollee Richey, a wedding planner in Tucson.
She said some couples are now on their fourth postponement and planning well into 2022. However instead of waiting to take that walk down the aisle, Haley and Grant Martin went forward with their November wedding. The couple ended up cutting their 200-person guest list to 16 people, including themselves.
“We feel lucky to be as sad as we are that there are so many people we love that couldn’t be there,” Grant Martin said.
Many loved ones instead watched from home.
“It was really special. We actually had a livestream for our ceremony so all those people who couldn’t be there in person got to watch online,” Haley Martin said.
She said the venue had social distancing signs, hand sanitizer available and the staff wore masks.
“Even though it was happening during a pandemic. It was still the most magical day,” Haley Martin said.
Richey said many of her clients that postponed are having trouble rebooking in 2021 due to so many postponements rescheduling for next year.
“Things are looking different but the end result is still the same. You get to marry the love of your life. You get to begin that next journey together.”
