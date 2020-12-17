Desert Diamond Casino bans smoking on gaming floors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Desert Diamond Casino is updating their policy to ban smoking on all gaming floors amid COVID-19 impacts.
The following statement is from Treena Parvello, Director of Government and Public Relations for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise:
“The safety of our team members and guests has always been of paramount importance. Our comprehensive safety guidelines are constantly being reviewed and adjusted as needed to adapt to changing COVID conditions.
There are already non-smoking areas in our facilities. This updated policy bans smoking on the entire gaming floors and joins dozens of other measures that have been in place for many months, such as mandatory masks and temperature screenings, plexiglass barriers, and facility closures each night for deep cleaning.
Educating and empowering every team member on the latest protocols, including at home safety measures through our On Guard initiative, has also been critical to ensuring the health and safety of our guests. Our COVID-19 Safety Plan has contingencies to adjust to any new developments at a moment’s notice. We will continue to monitor the situation and remain vigilant for the safety of our guests, team members, and community.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.