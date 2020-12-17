FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures climb before Christmas!!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A shortwave ridge warms us up Thursday! Clouds move in Thursday afternoon ahead of the next trough. It swings through the Four Corners area Thursday night into Friday bringing cooler air to southern Arizona Friday and Saturday. A warming trend moves in Sunday and continues through the middle of next week. Daytime temps rebound into the mid 70s. No rain expected with each passing system.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clouds clearing with temps falling into the upper 30s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Breezy.
