FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures climb before Christmas!!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A shortwave ridge warms us up Thursday! Clouds move in Thursday afternoon ahead of the next trough. It swings through the Four Corners area Thursday night into Friday bringing cooler air to southern Arizona Friday and Saturday. A warming trend moves in Sunday and continues through the middle of next week. Daytime temps rebound into the mid 70s. No rain expected with each passing system.