First healthcare workers in Pima County get COVID-19 vaccines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It was a historic day in Pima County, as healthcare workers got some of the first covid-19 vaccinations.
For them, it was showing a light at the end of a very long tunnel COVID-19 has brought. Banner and TMC served as centers to vaccinate their employees and other healthcare workers designated by the county. TMC said they gave about 1,100 vaccinations on Thursday,Dec. 17 to their staff and other healthcare workers outside their system.
“I barely felt the needle when she gave it to me,” Frank Delpizzo said, who got the vaccine at TMC.
Thousands of vaccines will be given out to healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents first. TMC said they have about 7,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and anticipate consistent shipments of the vaccine in the weeks and months to come.
Claudia Koreny, director of pharmacy services at TMC, was one of the first to help unbox the thousands of doses the hospital received. It gave her a sight of a potential bright future.
“It allows us to see what 2021 is actually going to shape up for us,” she said.
Many healthcare professionals were excited to get the vaccine. Armando Corrales, a cardiac first assistant at TMC, wanted to be one of the first to get the shot, unable to see family across the border and with two young kids at home.
“It is life changing to me,” he said. “It’s been definitely a year of a lot of struggles. This is the first positive for sure.”
After getting the vaccine, the workers must wait 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects from the shot. Most said it was comparable to getting a flu vaccine, and many got it with little to no hesitation.
“I was not scared at all. I believe in science. I’m a scientist myself,” said Christian Bime, medical director ICU, Banner UMC.
“I was really excited. It’s been a long time waiting for it to come,” said a tearful Marry Ann Schmidt, and RN at TMC who got the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
While the vaccine may be the first step to a return to normalcy, healthcare workers still urge people to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands to slow the spread of COVID-19. ADHS said it will likely be months until the public is able to receive the vaccine.
“I work in the emergency department, and we say every day we can’t do this alone. We really need our community to still step up and help us and help us be that frontline against the virus,” said Melissa Zukowski, Banner UMC Physician who got the vaccine on Thursday.
