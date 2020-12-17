Has the pandemic baby boom been a bust?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lot of people started working from home in March.
Quickly, predictions started rolling in that nine months later we would see a baby boom. But, did it really happen?
Dr. Christine Farinelli, a Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist at Tucson Medical Center, says she hasn’t seen a baby boom or a bust.
“We are definitely very busy,” she said. “We are often busy though this time of the year so my sense is we’re not necessarily seeing really either.”
She said what they are clearly seeing is more pregnant patients admitted who are very sick.
“The great thing is that we’re able to handle those patients so they’re doing really well,” she said. “But it’s definitely adding to the number of patients in that we just have more people to take care of.”
So, why are they seeing more pregnant women sick enough to be hospitalized?
“In general, we see more moms who are older getting pregnant and if they’re older they tend to have more medical problems,” Farinelli said. “And we definitely have seen that surge in COVID patients.”
She added, back in March and April, they didn’t see many very sick pregnant patients with COVID.
She said despite the pandemic, she hasn’t heard of too many families deciding to put off having a baby.
Angela and Shaun Marr did not wait to have their fourth little one. However, Angela said they weren’t without concern.
“I think the fear of the unknown just not knowing how it would affect your body with the pregnancy, how it would affect the baby,” she said.
They said they took the proper precautions and just welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world.
“I’m just happy to have a healthy wife and healthy baby!” Shaun said.
Farinelli agrees with the Marrs’ approach and said now is the time to take extra care.
“Anecdotally, I can say that we’re seeing more pre-term labor, more still births in people who’ve been exposed to COVID so the more pregnant women can quarantine at home, have their groceries delivered, wear their masks if they go out, really just do the nesting thing that their body is probably naturally telling them to do and not go out is going to be the best for them and their baby,” she said.
Dr. Farinelli said even though labor and delivery at TMC has been running close to capacity, they still have the rooms and resources to take care of all of their pregnant patients.
