Highway worker killed in hit-and-run crash on State Route 347

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A contracted employee working on a maintenance work zone on State Route 347 was killed on the job Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in a hit-and-run crash.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation announced the employee’s death in a news release, stating the worker was part of a crew improving the pavement along the road. The employee’s name has not been released and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, the release stated.
Gila River police are searching for the driver involved in the crash, according to a report from AZ Family. Police believe that drive may have been driving a small passenger car. Anyone with information about the crash should call Gila River police at 520-562-4511.
This is the second road worker fatality this year. In March, ADOT worker Frank Dorizio was killed on the job. He was the first ADOT worker killed while working since 1998.
