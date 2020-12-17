Jury trials continue in Pima County through the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Before the pandemic, Pima County’s Superior court was holding a dozen trials a day with 300 jurors, but that number has been drastically cut to only one trial a day.
Jury Commissioner Sally Digges said the court cannot stop trials with the number of cases pending.
“We have a 9-month time frame that we haven’t really been doing trials so there is a back log that’s part of why we continue jury trials,” said Digges.
Trying to balance public health and access to justice, Digges said some potential jurors could be dismissed.
“So for people who have underlying conditions or someone in their household does, there’s section for that- a section for people whose kids aren’t doing in-person school, for healthcare workers,” she added.
Court officials understand there’s concerns and anxiety about serving during a pandemic but assure they’re applying all precautionary measures.
“Obviously those jury boxes are not designed for social distancing, so what we are doing is putting maybe two or three people in that box and the rest spread out around the court room so they can social distance,” Digges said.
She added more residents could expect to start receiving jury summonses this month.
“At this point we don’t know if trials are going to be going in January but because our process starts about a month out from a trial. We have to prepare in case the trial does go.”
Jurors are required to go through a health screening before entering the courthouse and always wear a mask. To submit your concerns of serving during a pandemic and for qualified exemptions visit https://www.sc.pima.gov/Default.aspx?tabid=56
Court officials also want to remind you about phone scammers stating fees are owed due to failure to appear citations. Authorities said the court will only communicate with you through mail, never by phone.
