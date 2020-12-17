Levi Wallace donates thousands of dollars worth of food to TUSD families

Levi wanted to provide food for the holidays to families in our community. “He is a great example of giving back to his community. Although he no longer lives in Tucson, he continually stays connected to TUSD and has served as a speaker for our African American Student Services department over the past 5 years. He is the type of person that will respond to a text or phone call regardless of how busy he is with the Buffalo Bills.” Jimmy Hart, Director of AASSD at Tucson Unified.