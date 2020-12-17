Levi Wallace donates thousands of dollars worth of food to TUSD families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Levi Wallace, a Tucson native and Tucson High Magnet School graduate donated thousands of dollars worth of food for hundreds Tucson Unified School District families.
Levi is currently a starting cornerback for the Buffalo Bills.
In November, Levi gave a generous donation to the African American Student Services Department (AASSD) through the Educational Enrichment Foundation to support 100 food boxes along with Walmart gift cards.
In December, Levi also helped to provide over 460 spiral hams to TUSD families for the Holidays.
Levi wanted to provide food for the holidays to families in our community. “He is a great example of giving back to his community. Although he no longer lives in Tucson, he continually stays connected to TUSD and has served as a speaker for our African American Student Services department over the past 5 years. He is the type of person that will respond to a text or phone call regardless of how busy he is with the Buffalo Bills.” Jimmy Hart, Director of AASSD at Tucson Unified.
Levi is scheduled to serve as the virtual keynote speaker for the AASSD parent event in February.
