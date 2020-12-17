Marana Unified School District may temporarily return to remote learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Marana Unified School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss the idea of temporary remote learning in January 2021.
According to a news release, the administration is making their recommendation to the board based on information from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Pima County Health Department.
Officials say the latest data shows our community is experiencing accelerated transmission of the coronavirus. Health officials are expecting the second week of substantial spread in cases per 100,000, percent positivity, and COVID-like Illness.
Even in the MUSD community, the administration says they have seen an increase in staff and student cases and exposures after both the Fall Break and Thanksgiving Break.
The recommendation includes starting remote learning on Monday, Jan. 4, and concluding on Friday, Jan. 22.
School officials say the remote learning period would allow for staff, students, and community members that may have been exposed to COVID-19 during the holidays a time to quarantine.
The plan approval is pending the board’s Dec. 17 vote. If approved, remote learning will begin on Monday, Jan. 4 with a plan to return to a hybrid model on Monday, Jan. 25.
Parents and community members can watch the special meeting at 4 p.m. on MUSD’s YouTube channel.
