Police identify man killed in Tucson east side homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a homicide that ocurred on Dec. 16th in Tucson’s east side.
On Wednesday, just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 6900 block of South Avenida del Abrazo for the report of a domestic dispute involving a firearm. The area is just south of the Pima Air & Space Museum.
After entering the residence, officers located an adult male who had been shot. Officers rendered first aid before Tucson Fire Department medics arrived to assist, but efforts were not sufficient and the victim was pronouned deceased at the scene.
He has been identified as 29-year-old Christopher Michael Albert Prince.
TPD says another adult male was located at the scene. He was identified as Prince’s husband, and was detained by officers.
Detectives learned Prince went to the residence to retrieve personal property when a verbal dispute ensued between the two. The dispute then escalated and Prince retrieved a large knife. In response, his husband retrieved a handgun. The confrontation turned physical, gunshots were fired and Prince was struck.
At this time, no charges have been filed while investigations continue.
