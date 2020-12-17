Police say driver in Phoenix crash that hurt four children was 14

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police say the driver in a crash on Wednesday, Dec. 16, was a 14-year-old boy.
Police say the boy failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Watkins Street and Central Avenue. His five passengers ranged in age from 9 to 15.
The four kids in the backseat were unrestrained and at least two of the kids were ejected from the vehicle in the crash. A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. A 9-year-old boy was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital. Two of the other kids were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The other driver did not have serious injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
