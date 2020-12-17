Sierra Vista facility holiday closures, service changes

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays. Facilities will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
Trash pickups scheduled for Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1, will shift to Thursday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 31. Thursday pickups will shift to Wednesday both weeks and no special pickups will be available on either Wednesday.
The Compost Facility will be closed from Monday, Dec. 21, through Saturday, Dec. 26, due to the holidays and to provide time dedicated to chipping collected yard waste. Like other City facilities it will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, due to New Year’s Day.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center, which is typically open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. by appointment, has adjusted its schedule to be open on Monday, Dec. 21, and Monday, Dec. 28. It will be closed on Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 24 through 26, and Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.
Vista Transit service will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24 and 25, and on Friday, Jan. 1.
