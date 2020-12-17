State steps up penalties as COVID-19 cases soar in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Even as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths surge across the state, there will be no blanket business closures in the near future.
“We are taking a more of an enforcement action,” said Dr. Cara Christ. “It’s a two strikes and you’re closed kind of policy.”
All three of the metrics the state established to determine how to fight the spread of coronavirus have moved from green to red in the past few weeks, spiking especially high since the Thanksgiving holiday.
Even with all of metrics in the red, the state says the business reopening status is moderate.
Dr. Christ says that’s, in part, because business plays a smaller role in virus transmission.
“Only 14% of our cases have indicated being out in public in large gatherings or attending large events,” said Dr. Christ. “It really is these smaller areas that are hard to enforce.”
Those smaller areas are homes and more intimate settings where people “let their guard down”.
“Even if we shut businesses, I don’t know if that would stop people from being with loved ones and friends getting together in those circumstances,” she said.
Which is why the holidays have contributed to the recent spike, and health officials are concerned about the upcoming holidays.
“Even if you’re doing everything correctly, it’s a difficult disease to keep from spreading,” she said. “I’m very concerned about the increased cases.”
One recommendation is to celebrate the holidays only with family that lives in the home. While some families may feel comfortable with other relatives from out of town or out of state- it can be a source of spread.
It’s an instance when people should wear a mask, even inside the home.
Dr. Christ says in New York, for instance, data points show up to 74% of the coronavirus cases come from small household gatherings.
Which is one reason she feels targeting businesses that fail to meet the mitigation standards is a better strategy.
“So we go out on weekends, after hours, we look at complaints, we do compliance investigations,” she said. “We go back to see if they have come into compliance, and if not- we shut them down.”
The state has shut down 12 business establishments so far, although most have come into compliance and re-opened.
