Study says Arizonans rank New Year’s Day as the worst hangover of the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - AlcoholRehab.com polled 2,800 drinkers (ages 21 and older), and found that that Arizonans overwhelmingly voted January 1st as their worst hangover of the year.
It as found that New Year’s Eve is not the only holiday resulting in widespread hangovers. Arizonans voted the following the following hangover days as the worst:
- March 18th, following St Patrick’s Day
- December 26th, following Christmas Day
- November 27th, following Thanksgiving
- December 25th, following Christmas Eve
- July 5th, following Independence Day celebrations
The survey also found that 1 in 10 (9.5%) drinkers admit they have spent the entire day in bed due to a particularly bad hangover over the holidays.
5% of drinkers admit they have ruined a Christmas Day due to a hangover.
Although this has been proven an ineffective cure more than 12% of people admit they have tried to drink away a holiday hangover on Christmas morning by consuming more alcohol.
Because hangover symptoms are a result of a sharp spike, then rapid drop in an person’s blood alcohol level, adding more booze to the mix may – if anything – only be a temporary deterrent for these symptoms.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.