Suspect vehicle rams two police vehicles at Fry’s parking lot on Silverbell Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Dec. 17th, officers with the Marana Police Department responded to the 8100 block of North Courtney Page Way in reference to a trespassing incident involving disorderly conduct at a business.
After a 911 call for help, the suspect fled the scene, but a nearby MPD officer at Cortaro Road and Silverbell Raods located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect car was slow to yield and pulled into the parking lot in the 7800 block of North Silverbell, where a Fry’s grocery store is located.
The suspect drove in circles while officers observed in the parking lot. The suspect then side swiped one police vehicle, with an officer inside, and then rammed another police vehicle with an officer inside head-on. The officers were stationary at the time of the collisions.
Medics responded and checked on all subjects involved. There were no reported injuries to the officers, or the suspect. But probable cause was developed for aggravated assault and criminal damage.
Misdemeanor charges will be pending in reference to trespassing and disorderly conduct. The suspect was arrested and identified as 60-year-old Timmy Lynn Newton. The investigation is on going.
The parking lot will be closed while the investigation continues but no traffic was or will be affected.
