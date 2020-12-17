Trader Joe’s recalls edemame potentially contaminated with listeria

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Trader Joe’s is recalling one of its products after its supplier informed the chain about potential product contamination.
“Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edemame” packages could be contaminated by listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that causes severe illness, including severe sepsis, meningitis or encephalitis- sometimes resulting in lifelong harm and even death.
The product was sold in Arizona, Southern California, Southern Nevada and Utah stores.
If you are one of the customers who bought this product, inspect the package for the following date codes as they have the highest chance for contamination:
- 22LA102 M
- 22LA102 N
- 22LA102 P
Trader Joe’s urges anyone who purchased the product NOT to eat it. Immediately discard it or return it to any location for a full refund.
Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.