Tucson Unified School District will allow ‘passing’ grades

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District teachers have the option to substitute B through D letter grades for a passing grade.
The modification is a temporary change in grading practices and policies in an effort to compensate for the learning challenges presented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some believe a “passing” grade would alleviate some of the academic pressure for students while also balancing the grading system.
The changes are detailed in a letter sent to teachers and staff.
Some of the conditions to receive a “P” include:
- Student must have a B, C, or D but would prefer a P which would be the final grade on the student transcript unless
- Student must request the “P” from the teacher of record by Jan. 16, 2021
- The teacher has final discretion on changing the B, C, or D to a P
According to the letter, a passing grade is only applicable if:
- Student’s current classwork is not reflective of previous classwork or grades
- Student has not been able to finish all assignments due to extenuating circumstances
- Student needs more instructional support than has been able to be provided
Awarding students a “passing” grade is not a requirement for TUSD teachers. A source told KOLD News 13 many teachers have said they are not in favor of the option because of the work put into online lesson plans.
Some teachers are reporting more than half of their classes are failing with the biggest factor being lack of attendance.
