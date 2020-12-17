University of Arizona expert warns of “humanitarian crisis by Christmas”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The University of Arizona’s COVID-19 modeling team is sounding the alarm on what it says will be a “humanitarian crisis” by Christmas.
The team’s latest predictive model shows just how bad the outbreak could get.
“We are still on an exponential growth curve where cases are doubling every 14 days approximately,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an Associate Professor of Public Health Policy and Management. “We are largely spectators and we are watching a train wreck that’s about to happen, but we just can’t do anything to stop it. We had 40,000 cases a week ago. That means two weeks from now, it could be as high as 80,000. We are expecting the number of COVID-related deaths to reach 500 a week by Christmas, maybe more.”
It’s going to be bleak Christmas and an even darker New Year with the pandemic, according to Dr. Gerald, who leads the COVID-19 modeling team.
“What we have hoped to accomplish by creating these models and providing projections to the public is that policy makers and individuals could make better decisions that would lead to fewer cases,” he said. “[During our last spike,] several important things happened to change the course of history.”
This summer, Governor Doug Ducey implemented targeted closures of bars, gyms and movie theaters. He also allowed municipalities to implement their own mask mandates. Dr. Gerald says it resulted in a decline of COVID-19 cases in August and September.
“With this second outbreak here in November and December, we haven’t seen similar levels of policy initiatives,” Dr. Gerald said. “The crisis is here. If we do nothing, the epidemiology is fairly straightforward: that this curve will continue to rise and it will get much, much higher than it is now because 80% or more of Arizonans remain susceptible to the virus.”
Since there’s a huge population that hasn’t been infected, Dr. Gerald says the virus can spread like wildfire if it goes unchecked.
“The question is, how much worse can it get?”
Looking just a few weeks into the future, the model suggest things could get a lot worse.
“We need action, but so far the things we have been doing are too little, too late,” Dr. Gerald said.
