University of Arizona expert warns of “humanitarian crisis by Christmas”

“We are still on an exponential growth curve where cases are doubling every 14 days approximately,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an Associate Professor of Public Health Policy and Management. “We are largely spectators and we are watching a train wreck that’s about to happen, but we just can’t do anything to stop it. We had 40,000 cases a week ago. That means two weeks from now, it could be as high as 80,000. We are expecting the number of COVID-related deaths to reach 500 a week by Christmas, maybe more.”