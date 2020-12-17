U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrest smuggler with 3 in trunk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is facing federal charges after he was found attempting to smuggle three Guatemalan citizens into the U.S. illegally.
According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped the car near Sells, AZ for an immigration inspection on federal Route 20. During the stop, agents discovered the immigrants inside the trunk of the rental car.
The three illegal aliens will be processed for illegally entering the country.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.