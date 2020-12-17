Westbound traffic shifting on I-10 near Ruthrauff Road before Christmas Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Access to the westbound I-10 frontage road near Ruthrauff Road in Tucson will switch to a new location early Wednesday, Dec. 23rd.
A new temporary ramp will provide access to both frontage road businesses and Sunset Road.
In preparation for the shift and to complete other work, motorists should expect the following restrictions:
- Eastbound I-10 near Ruthrauff Road will be reduced to a single lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the nights of Sunday, Dec. 20th and Monday, Dec. 21st.
- Westbound I-10 near Ruthrauff Road will be reduced to a single lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the night of Tuesday, Dec. 22nd.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
More information about the project to reconstruct the interchange of I-10 and Ruthrauff Road is available at azdot.gov/RuthrauffTI.
