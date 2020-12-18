Arizona Interscholastic Association modifies start to winter sports season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High school winter athletics will be able to start play come Jan. 18, 2021, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced Friday, Dec. 18.
The AIA released a series of modifications to high school athletics in early December, according to AZPreps365, in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while giving student athletes time to play.
This new decision to move winter sports’ season opener to Jan. 18, comes as Arizona’s hospitals are nearing capacity and COVID-19 cases rise. The new date now gives teams the opportunity to practice together for 14 days after they return from winter break and begin playing other teams, AZPreps365 reports.
The only things that would change the start date is a government mandate or shut down. The winter sports season will conclude March 5, 2021.
