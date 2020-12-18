Arizona to receive a reduced allocation of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, the Arizona Department of Health Services says Arizona will be receiving a reduced allocation of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer next week.
Out of the 72,000 vaccines ordered and expected for the week of Dec. 20th, only 41,925 will arrive.
AZDHS has reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an explenation for the difference, and is awaiting response.
But not all is gray- 119,400 vaccines from developer Moderna have been allocated for Arizona. AZDHS expects arrival of the Moderna vaccine between Monday, Dec. 21st and Wednesday, Dec. 23rd.
Maricopa County will receive 18,500 doses from Moderna, and Pima County will receive 17,000.
Vaccination of residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities will begin the week of Dec. 27th.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.