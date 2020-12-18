Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema receives first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Dec. 18th, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema joined a group of Arizona leaders who received a first dose the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.
“These vaccines are safe, effective, and will save lives and help Arizona’s economic recovery,” said Sinema.
“As more doses become available, I encourage all Arizonans to join me, and a growing number of leaders in both parties, in getting vaccinated and protecting ourselves and our loved ones from this deadly virus that has caused so much damage to Arizona lives and livelihoods.”
Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and members of Congress in both parties also received a first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
And following the advise of medical experts, Sinema says she will continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow CDC guidelines on COVID-19 virus mitigation even after her vaccination.
Watch AZ Senator Sinema as she receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine below:
