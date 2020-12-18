Arizona Senator Mark Kelly receives COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Senator Mark Kelly is leading by example. On Friday, Dec. 18th, Kelly recevied his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kelly encourages Arizonans to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them.
“This, along with the other mitigation steps like wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands – this is what is going to get us out of this horrible situation we’ve been in,” said Kelly. “So I want to encourage folks to get vaccinated when you can, and encourage your friends and family members to be vaccinated too.”
Watch below as Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, administers the vaccine to Senator Kelly.
