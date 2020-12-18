ASU shortens spring 2021 semester, no spring break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sorry students, go ahead and cancel any 2021 spring break plans.
Arizona State University officials announced they are shortening the spring 2021 semester because of COVID-19 concerns.
Executive Vice President and University Provost Mark Searle sent a letter to the ASU community saying the spring semester will now end on May 1, he also stated there will not be a traditional spring break.
The changes apply to both online and on-campus students.
As cases continue to rise across the state, university officials say they will continue to monitor and make adjustments to the school schedule and learning operations.
For full details of the revised spring schedule, please view the adjusted Academic Calendar here.
