AZ gets shorted on its Pfizer vaccine allocation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona will receive nearly 30,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than it ordered and expected to receive. It was expecting to receive 70,200 next week, but has informed it will get 41,925 instead.
The state health department says it has asked the CDC the reason behind the shortage, but is yet to hear back from the federal agency.
“If this continues to be an ongoing issue, we are communicating with the CDC. But it does impact our planning process,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the Director of the Arizona Department of Health. “Luckily our counties are very good at changing course.”
There is some good news, however. The state announced it will be receiving 119,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, Dec. 21st. The vaccine must still clear one more hurdle, which is an emergency-use declaration. But the state said that should come this weekend. **The federal government approved the use of Moderna late Friday**
The vaccine will be distributed to all 15 Arizona counties. The Pfizer vaccine was allocated to Pima and Maricopa counties.
The state health department held a meeting for the media to explain its rollout plans- which are complicated.
It begins with medical workers and first responders getting the vaccine first, followed by those living in congregant settings. The general pubic will likely not see the vaccine for several months- likely March.
“It will be a number of months before enough of the population is vaccinated to allow us to return to a sense of normalcy,” she said. “But it is exciting that we can see a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The state is hoping 70% of the population gets vaccinated, which is needed to achieve herd immunity. However, recent polling shows only 55% of the public says they are willing to get it- 37% say NO.
That means the state has its work cut out to ensure to the community that the vaccine is safe, and encourage more people to get the shot.
“As we continue to get vaccines into the state, we will expand the number of places and providers who are administering vaccines,” said Dr. Christ. “And increase our communications about who is eligible and when individuals can receive vaccines.”
