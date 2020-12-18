Cochise County authorities arrest suspect who fled scene at immigration checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, Dec. 14th at approximately 8:40 p.m., deputies with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were advised of a vehicle fleeing from the State Highway 90 Border Patrol checkpoint, heading north bound.
Border Patrol Agents, Benson Police Department officers, Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers and sheriff’s deputies searched the interstate before a Benson police officer located the suspect vehicle at the Cochise College campus.
The officer advised the vehicle was abandoned, and he saw evidence of multiple subjects possibly jumping over a fence located near the vehicle. The officer also inspected the vehicle and found an empty weapon-holster inside.
Border Patrol agents advised that when the vehicle was stopped at the initial checkpoint, they observed a male, a female and three other occupants.
The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection by border agents. But instead, the vehicle fled the scene at a high speed rate.
As law enforcement units searched the area around the located vehicle, they observed a male subject who appeared to be armed with a weapon attempting to evade capture.
Border agents and a Benson police officers discharged their weapons at the suspect. No injuries were reported, and the suspect was subsequently taken into custody with the assistance of a K-9 unit.
A continued search of the area, with other personnel on scene, resulted in the arrest of the female subject and three immigrants.
The suspect in this case, 26-year-old Cody Holley. He was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, and he remains in custody of a $100,000 bond. Holley advised that he is homeless in the Tucson area.
The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
