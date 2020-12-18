Cordes Lakes man accused of beating his wife beyond recognition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Cordes Lakes man arrested for assaulting his wife in October is facing additional charges after details into his past emerged during an investigation.
Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff Office say 51-year-old Richard Ellsworth is now facing attempted murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault charges.
Ellsworth was arrested on October 5 when deputies found his 48-year-old wife beaten at their Cordes Lakes property. YCSO says the property landlady was going to collect a late rent payment when she noticed Ellsworth’s wife needed medical attention. The woman called police saying Ellsworth beat the woman so bad, her “face is disfigured and doesn’t look human.”
Ellsworth was arrested that day for domestic violence while YCSO detectives investigated the situation at the home. During their follow-up work, they discovered several cell phone videos, on both his wife and his family member’s phones. The videos show Ellsworth threatening and attacking his wife and another family member.
Investigators say there is a history of domestic violence between the couple where the victim was reluctant to pursue prosecution.
Ellsworth is being held without bond as he awaits trial.
