FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps warm up next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another trough has moved through dropping our temperatures from the 70s Thursday to the 60s this Friday! Temperatures stay cooler through Saturday before a warming trend moves in Sunday and continues through the middle of next week. Daytime temps rebound into the mid 70s. For Christmas Eve, there is a system that will be passing to our north and east and we could see the impacts from this with temps falling back into the 60s. We will see!