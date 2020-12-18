Holiday donation drive to benefit Easterseals Foundation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mr. An and Sam Levitz partnered to raise money for the Easterseals Foundation for their annual holiday donation drive Friday.
The Easterseals Foundation helps people with disabilities, children in foster care, and families in need across Southern Arizona.
Community members can drive-thru to drop off their donations at Mr. An’s Teppan Steak and Seafood on Oracle Road. People who donate will be entered into a raffle to win a Sam Levitz sectional.
This year’s holiday drive goal is to raise a quarter of a million dollars.
“I came fifty years ago to Tucson. I’m nobody. Tucson people are making me somebody,” Mr. An said. “I love Tucson, I want to give back to Tucson.”
Sam Levitz and Mr. An have partnered for the holiday donation drive the past few years.
“With everything going on. This has been a crazy year and difficult year for many families,” Levitz said. “I’m sure that what we raise today is going to be a big help.”
Donations will be accepted through 7 p.m. Friday evening.
