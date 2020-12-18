Nogales to receive 1000 COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Currently, Santa Cruz County has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in Arizona. But there is a glimmer of hope ahead for those most vulnerable.
Nogales will be receiving 1000 COVID-19 vaccines from developer Moderna next week.
Vaccines will arrive at Mariposa Community Health Clinic. They will be adminsitered to those who belong to the highest priority category, including healthcare providers, emergency medics and residents at long-term facilities- especially those over the age of 65.
Since late October, Nogales has been in the “RED” when it comes to COVID-19 community transmissions. From the week of Oct. 18th to the week of Oct. 25th, the infection rate had a dramatic jump from 4.9% to 12.5%.
And data provided by Nogales International indicates the transmission rate from Nov. 29th to Dec. 5th almost doubled to 24.9%.
Additionally, data from Santa Cruz County indicates that in the week leading up to Thursday, Dec. 17th, there were 485 new cases confirmed, four more deaths and 35 hospitalizations among county residents.
The positive test rate has been climbing as well.
