Pima County Sheriff’s Department to close some lobbies due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, front lobbies at some Pima County Sheriff’s Department patrol offices will close to the public following an employee stay-at-home order from county officials.
The closure will impact lobbies at the Ajo, Foothills, Green Valley, Rincon, San Xavier, and Tucson Mountain district offices until Jan. 10, 2021, department officials stated in a news release.
Though lobbies will be closed, services will still be available via telephone.
However, the lobbies for the civil unit, the forensics unit, the vehicle impound unit, and the property and evidence unit will remain open.
