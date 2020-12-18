Suspect arrested after reportedly shooting at DPS trooper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 33-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after reportedly shooting towards an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Friday morning.
According to a news release, the incident happened just after midnight on 27th Avenue in Phoenix.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Maggie Cox says the trooper was in the middle of a traffic stop when Victor Manuel Zuniga began firing shots towards the trooper. Phoenix police and DPS arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody.
The two-year veteran of the department was not injured in the shooting.
Zuniga was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail and also faces a weapons violation charge.
This incident is still under investigation.
