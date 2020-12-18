Thousands of Arizonians may need to get tested for COVID-19 again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona residents are on edge as coronavirus cases rise across the state. Now as many look to get tested before the holidays, one lab is struggling to keep up with the demand causing thousands to get tested again.
Raymond Embry, CEO of Embry Women’s Health, one of the biggest testing providers in the state, said a text message was sent out to those who got tested before Sunday and are still waiting for results. He said his company was processing about 3,000 tests per day in October but that number has risen to 18,000 in December.
Embry says an unnamed lab in Mesa was dropped after they couldn’t keep up with testing demands. Now the medical institution is asking patients to get tested again.
