Tucson police report fatal pedestrian collision near Grant and Oracle, Thursday

Victim male remains unidentified, and TPD is searching for the suspect

By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 18, 2020 at 5:37 PM MST - Updated December 18 at 5:44 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Dec. 17th just after 10 p.m., officers with the Tucson Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of West Calle Matus for a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

Medics with the Tucson Fire Department also responded and rendered aid to an adult male, but their efforts did no suffice- and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Tucson police have not identified the pedestrian victim, but his family has been notified.

Investigations determined the suspect vehicle, a white 2004 Ford F-150, was traveling northbound on North 15th Avenue, when it left the roadway- for unknow reasons.

The vehicle then continued into a vacant fenced yard in the 700 block of West Calle Matus, striking the victim. The driver then fled the scene on-foot.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the driver.

Evidence at the scene indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with additional information to call 88-CRIME.

You can remain anonymous.

