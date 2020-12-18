Tucson police report fatal pedestrian collision near Grant and Oracle, Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Dec. 17th just after 10 p.m., officers with the Tucson Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of West Calle Matus for a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.
Medics with the Tucson Fire Department also responded and rendered aid to an adult male, but their efforts did no suffice- and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Tucson police have not identified the pedestrian victim, but his family has been notified.
Investigations determined the suspect vehicle, a white 2004 Ford F-150, was traveling northbound on North 15th Avenue, when it left the roadway- for unknow reasons.
The vehicle then continued into a vacant fenced yard in the 700 block of West Calle Matus, striking the victim. The driver then fled the scene on-foot.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the driver.
Evidence at the scene indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with additional information to call 88-CRIME.
You can remain anonymous.
