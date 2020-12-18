UArizona and Boeing study shows heat kills COVID-19 on airplanes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flying could become safer as a study conducted right here in Tucson shows that turning up the heat in airplanes kills COVID-19 infected surfaces.
Teaming up with Boeing, a University of Arizona microbiologist said thermal disinfection is wiping out COVID-19 in aircrafts.
“You don’t have to use any chemicals or anything, so it’s kind of ideal. You don’t have to worry about sensitivity to people of chemical or exposures. You just have to heat the cabin up a little bit,” said Dr. Charles Gerba.
According to Gerba, the six-month long study aims to make air travel safer right now and in the future.
“From what we’ve got so far, about three hours at 122-140 degrees will kill 99.99% of the virus, or more, in that time,” he added.
A timeframe Gerba aims to cut in half, as airplane disinfecting will be done between flights.
“You’re touching surfaces all the time. In other studies we’ve done we’ve found other viruses like influenza on the trays in front of you,” said Gerba.
Testing different solutions, Gerba said an unoccupied plane was infected with the virus to prove the experiments effectiveness.
“We put it in a solution on surfaces and let it dry like it would happen normally. Then we test it with a disinfectant, thermal or UV light to show we can kill it. We modeled viruses that are similar to COVID, and it’s worked out very well. We feel very confident,” said Gerba.
Gerba hopes to expand this project to other airplane manufactures, making traveling a healthier experience than it’s ever been .
Experts believe this method is practical as some airplane areas, like the flight deck, contain sensitive electronics that could be damaged by chemicals disinfectants.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.