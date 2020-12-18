UArizona study finds customer behavior is fueling grocery workers stress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we head into the busiest shopping season, a survey done by the University of Arizona is shedding light on the mental health of grocery store workers during this pandemic.
Thousands in the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union 99 took part in the study that focused on workplace conditions and other stressors.
“All of the sudden you have this major swath of the workforce being told they were essential to the function of the economy,” said Brian Mayer, Associate Professor in the School of Sociology and head researcher in the study. “There’s been far less attention to the other essential work force such as retail workers like the grocery store workers we talked to.”
Mayer found that 28% of respondents reported mild levels of mental health distress, 17% reported moderate levels and 20% reported severe levels.
“We were surprised by the levels that we saw,” said Mayer. “The effects of being stressed, depressed and anxious for a year plus is going to have long term impacts on these individual’s health.”
Mayer said customer behavior is fueling those feelings. For example, employees having to enforce mask wearing.
Several big chains stopped asking employees to do so because of negative responses from shoppers. Locally, 54% said they’re likely to be threatened by a customer.
“They were going out of their way to provide these services, to put their own health and wellbeing at risk, at the same time not being respected by customers and also not as supported by their employers,” said Mayer.
Then, add financial stress to the mix as well. With their so called “hero” bonus gone, 20% had already missed a rent payment, with more worried about missing more in the future.
“Those went away all too quickly, they’ve been gone since April, May, but they’ve probably been doing even more work,” said Mayer.
Mayer said consider this the next time you go in the store. These are people who can’t work from home, and who are helping put food on the table at yours.
“It’s the holidays. Be sure to thank your grocery worker. Wear your mask, even if it is a mild inconvenience. You’re looking at folks whose livelihood depends on them staying healthy,” said Mayer.
The survey also reports that 53% of customers complain more than half the time. While on a positive note, 66% say it’s likely a customer will thank them.
