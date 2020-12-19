Adult male and teenager die in Tucson east-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed an adult male and a teenage boy are dead after a terrible indicent in Tucson’s east side.
There is not a lot of information available at the moment, but police say officers were responding to a welfare check at a residence in the area of Houghton and Drexel Roads during the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 19th.
After officers entered the residence, they located the man and the teenager with clear signs of gunshot trauma. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing.
