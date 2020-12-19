FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend weather looks merry and bright! Temperatures climb for the first day of winter.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A warming trend moves in Sunday and continues through the middle of next week. Daytime temps climb to the mid 70s for the first day of winter. For Christmas Eve and Christmas, there is a system that will be passing to our north and east and we could see the impacts from this with temps falling back into the 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
