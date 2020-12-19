Massive dust storm sweeps through central Argentina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Dec. 18th, a huge dust storm swept through central Argentina.
The massive cloud of dust completely covered trees and vehicles, while it passes over Colonia Baron in the central state of La Pampa. Fortunately, it did not cause any damage to people or property.
In nearby Santa Rosa, local media reported a damaging tornado blowing off roofs and uprooting trees before the arrival of heavy rain.
The country’s National Meteorology Service enforced yellow and orange alerts for central Argentina, with forecasts of winds reaching 80 kilometers per hour.
