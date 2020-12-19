Phoenix authorities need help identifying convenience store robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix authorities are asking for public assistance in their search for a suspect who robbed a convenience store in November.
According to Silent Witness, on Wedensday, Nov. 25th just after 10 a.m., a male suspect entered the store located at 4800 N. 75th Ave., selected merchandise and then approached the cash register.
The suspect then pulled out a black handgun and demanded cash from the clerk before fleeing the area on-foot.
Video below shows the suspect take a gun out of his waisteband, then telling the cashier to hand over money.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male measuring 5-feet-7-inches tall. He weighs about 190 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and he was sporting an Adidas sweatshirt during the incident.
Anyone with information about this case can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
You can remain anonymous.
