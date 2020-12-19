Police investigating early morning shooting in Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place during the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 19th in Tucson’s south side.
According to the Tucson Police Department, officers located an adult male with signs of gunshot trauma at a residence in Midvale Park, near Swisher and Gaffer Place.
His injuries were considered non-life threatening and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have arrested 27-year-old Cecilia Contreras, but no charges have been made at this time.
We will have more information on this incident when updates are available.
