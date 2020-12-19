Tucson father gives son surprise welcome home from Marine Corps training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Edward Cornejo is a proud father.
His son, Camryn, graduated from high school this year and went straight into 13 weeks of recruit training for the United States Marine Corps- following in his father’s footsteps.
“Like most other seniors, they were not able to enjoy a traditional graduation ceremony,” Cornejo said.
Cornejo said he was counting on attending his son’s graduation from training.
“Well, we weren’t allowed to attend that either. All we could do is see him through a window of a bus,” Cornejo said.
So, when Edward found out Camryn would be home for the holidays, he got to work planning an unforgettable surprise.
“I wanted to make it as special as I could for him,” Edward said.
Edward, a Battalion Chief for Rincon Valley Fire District, reached out to the Tucson Airport Authority Fire Department for a little help.
“What they are doing just blows me away,” Edward said.
When Camryn’s plane landed at the Tucson International Airport, he was greeted with a water bridge, a recognition typically reserved for retiring pilots, members of the military and special occasions, like inaugural flights.
“Maybe this will make up for the missed high school graduation ceremony and the Marine Corps graduation; I’m thinking this is going to do the trick,” Edward said.
Thanks to a father’s love and the generosity of his community, they came up with a welcome home Camryn and his family will never forget.
“I really don’t have the words. really are really going to try to make the most out of all the days he is home,” Edward said.
