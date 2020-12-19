Tucson police investigate shooting that left convenience store clerk dead

Police were dispatched on a check welfare call. (Source: Pexels)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 19, 2020 at 8:07 PM MST - Updated December 19 at 8:24 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tucson’s south side on Saturday, Dec. 19.

According to police, officers were called to a Quik Mart at 6301 S. Park Avenue just north of Tucson International Airport for a check welfare. The responding officers found a clerk who had obvious gunshot trauma.

Police say they located subjects involved in the shooting after they were involved in a crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

