Tucson police investigate shooting that left convenience store clerk dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tucson’s south side on Saturday, Dec. 19.
According to police, officers were called to a Quik Mart at 6301 S. Park Avenue just north of Tucson International Airport for a check welfare. The responding officers found a clerk who had obvious gunshot trauma.
Police say they located subjects involved in the shooting after they were involved in a crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
