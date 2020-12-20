CBP Officers seize $1.6 million worth of alleged crystal methamphetamine

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry intercepted over $1.6 million worth of narcotics in one enforcement action.
”Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods and the proficient use of technology play a key role in the interception of these dangerous drugs which harm our communities,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.
The seizure occurred on Monday, December 14 at the Camino Real International Bridge II when a CBP officer referred a white 2007 Ford Expedition for a secondary examination. A canine and physical inspection followed by a non-intrusive imaging system scan of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 12 packages containing 81.53 pounds of alleged crystal methamphetamine.
The seized methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $1,630,522.
CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.
