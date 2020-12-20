FIRST ALERT FORECAST: What a way to start a new week! Tomorrow marks the winter solstice and the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 20, 2020 at 3:42 PM MST - Updated December 20 at 3:42 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Jupiter and Saturn will be closest – only 0.1 degrees apart – on the day of the solstice. The 2020 Great Conjunction will be the closest since 1623 and the closest observable since 1226!

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the lower-40s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

