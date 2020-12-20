National Wreaths Across America Day places 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths around the country

Wreaths Across America would like to thank the dedicated volunteers in every state for overcoming the many obstacles presented and remaining focused on the mission over the last year. From the individual Location Coordinators working with local officials on modified wreath placement plans, to the professional truck drivers who have been keeping this country moving but found time to help deliver these truckloads of respect, each person has played an important a part in the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.